Photo 3915
Another View
Here's another view of yesterday's mountain in front of the house. Well, a long way out in front of the house, around 100km! I love the fog that comes and goes. I never get tired of this view.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
0
0
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
4280
photos
19
followers
28
following
1072% complete
3908
3909
3910
3911
3912
3913
3914
3915
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
19th January 2026 8:49am
