Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3926
Window Light
My entry for this week's 52 week challenge "window light only".
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
4291
photos
19
followers
28
following
1075% complete
View this month »
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
3926
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
20th February 2026 8:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2026-w8
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close