Lion's Mane Jellyfish by kimmer50
Photo 3927

Lion's Mane Jellyfish

A visit to the Vancouver Aquarium today. I've seen these when paddling in a canoe but loved the way they looked with this bright blue background.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
