Previous
Mosquito Trap? by kimmer50
Photo 3929

Mosquito Trap?

A funny little souvenir I saw in a museum on a small island off Vancouver Island. This was sold in rhe 1970s in my home province of New Brunswick. It made me laugh...a mosquito fur coat?!
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact