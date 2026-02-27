Previous
Stink Bug by kimmer50
Photo 3933

Stink Bug

This is a close-up of a little stink bug on my screen door. They aren't usually around in colder weather so I was surprised to see it.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Kim Capson

