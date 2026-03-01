Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3935
Artist's Bracket
I found this on an old tree in the back yard. I looked it up and it says you can draw on the underneath, hence the name.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
4300
photos
19
followers
28
following
1078% complete
View this month »
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
1st March 2026 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I love how the mushroom is framed by the green moss. Thanks for the info. This one is new to me.
March 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close