Artist's Bracket by kimmer50
Artist's Bracket

I found this on an old tree in the back yard. I looked it up and it says you can draw on the underneath, hence the name.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Kim Capson

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I love how the mushroom is framed by the green moss. Thanks for the info. This one is new to me.
March 2nd, 2026  
