Spider Home? by kimmer50
Photo 3938

Spider Home?

I have been checking my birdhouses to make sure they are ready for the birds. This one has a little spider in the doorway.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
