New Growth by kimmer50
I severely pruned the roses this year and wasn't sure if they would come back. I was pretty happy to see new growth even down on what had appeared to be dead wood.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
Our front yards are maintained by the HOA and this is how they prune our roses. It always amazes me how fast they do come back.
March 6th, 2026  
