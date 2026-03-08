Previous
Interesting Garden by kimmer50
Interesting Garden

I admire this neighbour's garden. It has such whimsy, fire-breathing driftwood dragons, wind chimes, stone faces. Fun to see on walks around the neighbourhood!
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Kim Capson

