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Arbutus in the Rain by kimmer50
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Arbutus in the Rain

A rainy hike again today but it made the arbutus trees glow.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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