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Vancouver Harbour by kimmer50
Photo 3954

Vancouver Harbour

It has been really overcast but the sun came out for a bit today and I got a nice shot of Vancouver harbour. We flew over from Victoria on one of these float planes yesterday.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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