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Old Weathered Frog by kimmer50
Photo 3957

Old Weathered Frog

I've had this frog for years. It was never meant to be outside but I've had it in a sheltered spot in the garden. It's showing its age.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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