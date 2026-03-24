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Photo 3958
Blood Donation #42
Donated bloid today. I am a retired Medical Laboratory Technologist who spent 40+ years working in hospital labs, mostly Blood Bank. My friends, there is a huge need for donated blood so if you are able to donate, get out there and save a life.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Kim Capson
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@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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365 the Sequel
Taken
24th March 2026 1:19pm
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