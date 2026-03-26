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Hands by kimmer50
Photo 3960

Hands

My entry for this week's 52 week challenge :"Hands" My hand over my husband's on our wedding day in 1979, and today. They look a little weathered and gnarly these days!
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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Shutterbug ace
Love the comparison. Terrific hand portraits.
March 27th, 2026  
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