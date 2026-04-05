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Melted Candle by kimmer50
Photo 3970

Melted Candle

I lit a candle without a holder on our stone kitchen counter and loved the random, whimsical way it melted as it burned.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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