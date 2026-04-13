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Previous
Photo 3978
Surprise
I looked out at my neighbour's house and saw a big bird in her garden. By the time I got my camera and ran back it was in the air and I only got one picture. I think it's a Cooper's hawk.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Kim Capson
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@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
12th April 2026 6:29pm
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