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Incoming Deer by kimmer50
Photo 3981

Incoming Deer

These two deer were running to my neighbour's yard. Time for lunch maybe?!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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