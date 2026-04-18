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Peony Ant by kimmer50
Photo 3983

Peony Ant

Always lots of ants around our peonies.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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