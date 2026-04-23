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Invasive Slug by kimmer50
Photo 3988

Invasive Slug

We found this beauty on today's hike.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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