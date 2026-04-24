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View from the Top by kimmer50
Photo 3989

View from the Top

We had friends visiting from out of province so we took them up to the top of a local hill to get this unobstructed view.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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