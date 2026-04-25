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Previous
Photo 3990
Heron Nests
It's nesting season for the local herons. Lots of nests in this tree as well as one lone heron preening.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Kim Capson
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@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
25th April 2026 12:50pm
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