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Apple Blossoms by kimmer50
Photo 3992

Apple Blossoms

Apple blossoms time in the back yard.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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