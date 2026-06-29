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Photo 4055
Unusual Flower
I just love these passion flowers. They have such unusual composition, regular petals, fringe, whirligig in the centre, fun stuff! I saw them at a garden centre and had to buy one for my back yard.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Kim Capson
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@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
29th June 2026 5:17pm
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