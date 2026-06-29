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Unusual Flower by kimmer50
Photo 4055

Unusual Flower

I just love these passion flowers. They have such unusual composition, regular petals, fringe, whirligig in the centre, fun stuff! I saw them at a garden centre and had to buy one for my back yard.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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