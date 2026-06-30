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Previous
Photo 4056
Nice Evening on the Water
Dragon boat practice tonight.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
30th June 2026 6:42pm
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