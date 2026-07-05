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Bellflower by kimmer50
Photo 4061

Bellflower

These change colour depending on the pH of the soil. It startled me the first time I noticed that my white flowers were now purple!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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