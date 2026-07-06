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Wild West Shots by kimmer50
Photo 4062

Wild West Shots

My dragon boat team has a race festival coming up and the theme is "Wild West". We're decorating our tent like a saloon and thought we'd guve away these rum (and butter toffee) treats in the cowboy boot shot glasses.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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Jane Pittenger ace
What fun
July 7th, 2026  
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