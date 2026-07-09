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Previous
Photo 4065
Happy Pride
My dragon boat team is getting ready to participate in the local Pride parade on Sunday. It's always such a fun thing!
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Kim Capson
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@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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Album
365 the Sequel
Taken
9th July 2026 9:06pm
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