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Skywalk Friend by kimmer50
Photo 4066

Skywalk Friend

We finally visited the Malahat Skywalk today and it was amazing! Scattered throughout the walkways are these incredible sculptures.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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