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Under the Sea by kimmer50
Photo 4068

Under the Sea

My grandsons at the local museum. This room is set up like you're under the sea, looking at all the sealife you'd see on a bank.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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