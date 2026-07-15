Previous
I Grow Where I Choose by kimmer50
Photo 4071

I Grow Where I Choose

This arbutus has decided to grow out of a wall surrounding an estuary. No idea how it took hold in the concrete!
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
1115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact