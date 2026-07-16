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Previous
Photo 4072
Much-needed Rain
It's been raining most of the afternoon and into the evening, but we really need it.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
16th July 2026 7:28pm
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Dorothy
ace
So glad you’re getting rain, may it soak in.
July 17th, 2026
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