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Team Tent by kimmer50
Photo 4073

Team Tent

We were at a Dragon Boat race festival this weekend and the theme was Wild West. This is how we decorated our team tent, as the Flying Dragon Saloon.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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