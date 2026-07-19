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Gold and Silver by kimmer50
Photo 4075

Gold and Silver

We did really well in the dragon boat festival. We got a silver in the 200m races on Saturday and gold in the 500m races on Sunday.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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