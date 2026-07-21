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Turkey Vultures by kimmer50
Photo 4077

Turkey Vultures

A kettle of turkey vultures over the paddling club this morning
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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