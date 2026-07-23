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Kelp Crab by kimmer50
Photo 4079

Kelp Crab

Spent the morning working on the invasive European green crab trapping program and we found this beautiful kelp crab, very recently deceased unfortunately.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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