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Oystercatchers by kimmer50
Photo 4080

Oystercatchers

I just love these oystercatchers. Their bill is so bright against their bodies. The two in the back look like they are sharing a laugh!
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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