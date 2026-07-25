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Across the Finish Line by kimmer50
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Across the Finish Line

My team is at another dragon boat race festival this weekend!
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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