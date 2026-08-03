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Disagreement by kimmer50
Photo 4090

Disagreement

I was in the back yard waiting with my camera for the Canadian Snowbirds to fly over and I heard a lot of noise coming from within the branches of this tree. These two Anna's hummingbirds were having a disagreement about something.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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