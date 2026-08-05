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Wildfire Smoke by kimmer50
Photo 4092

Wildfire Smoke

One lone pale boat, barely visible in all the wildfire smoke from both sides of the border.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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