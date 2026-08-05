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Previous
Photo 4092
Wildfire Smoke
One lone pale boat, barely visible in all the wildfire smoke from both sides of the border.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Kim Capson
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@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
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Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
5th August 2026 5:32pm
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