Dino
I’m back! After quite a few years away Mr S finally convinced me to pick up the camera again … it helped that it’s a new camera :-)
We went for a walk today and found one of Mr S’s friends lurking conveniently by some rusty old chain
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
Kim Stevens
@kimstevens
Graeme Stevens
ace
IT’S YOU! YOU’RE BACK!!
February 20th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how nice to meet you Kim (Mrs S) I actually just watched the second Jurassic Park movie today, getting myself ready for the new movie coming out mid year
February 20th, 2022
Annie D
ace
this friend is quite formidable looking
welcome back!
February 20th, 2022
welcome back!