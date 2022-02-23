Sign up
4 / 365
tree
A spectacular specimen from the Valley of the Giants.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Kim Stevens
@kimstevens
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
20th February 2022 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
kali
ace
one of the Ents on the march for sure
February 23rd, 2022
