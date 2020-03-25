Previous
Next
Day 1835 "Social Distancing: Part 2" by kingstonroadcreative
Photo 1835

Day 1835 "Social Distancing: Part 2"

http://kingstonroadcreative.com
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Kingston Road Cre...

@kingstonroadcreative
A creative agency, located in Toronto, ON specializing in graphic/website design, photography, logos, email marketing & social media.
502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful light, sense of movement in her stride, sense of emptiness on the streets...The empty street in this photo is being repeated all over the world.
March 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise