Photo 867
In Lock Down
AS we have moved into a lock down situation for at least the next four weeks there may be a few more shots of fruit and veggies to come. :).
This one the seeds of a Capsicum.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1283
photos
60
followers
64
following
237% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
25th March 2020 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
nature
,
yellow
,
vegetables
,
macro
,
abstract
,
seeds
,
still life
