Photo 948
Anatomy of a Petal
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1385
photos
77
followers
66
following
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
944
435
945
946
947
948
949
950
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
2nd October 2020 2:50pm
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
flowers
