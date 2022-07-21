Sign up
Photo 1094
Winter warmer or devastating wildfire.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1564
photos
83
followers
65
following
299% complete
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
21st July 2022 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
fire
,
orange
,
abstract
Diana
ace
That sure looks nice and warm. Atm I am sitting in front of the heater ;-)
July 24th, 2022
