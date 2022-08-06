Sign up
Photo 1098
Birds EyeVeiw
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
2
2
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th August 2022 12:18pm
Tags
nature
,
eyes
,
birds
,
macro
Mags
ace
WOW! That is a super macro.
August 10th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So coolio!
August 10th, 2022
