Times Two by kipper1951
Photo 1117

Times Two

Playing with multi-exposure in Camera.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Chris

ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Diana ace
This is wonderful, love the effect and colours
October 22nd, 2022  
