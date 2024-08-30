Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1224
Fern
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
0
1
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1756
photos
70
followers
58
following
338% complete
View this month »
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
Latest from all albums
1230
1231
1232
520
1233
1234
1235
1236
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th August 2024 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
macro
,
ferns
,
soft
