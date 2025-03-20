Previous
Glass Eagle Reflection by kipper1951
Photo 1230

Glass Eagle Reflection

One of many of my wife's glass ornaments.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Chris

ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and reflection!
May 10th, 2025  
Christina ace
Wonderful reflection
May 10th, 2025  
