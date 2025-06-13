Sign up
Previous
Photo 1243
Wilted 4
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
1
0
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1764
photos
69
followers
57
following
340% complete
View this month »
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
Latest from all albums
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
521
1242
1243
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
12th June 2025 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
decay
,
flowers
,
wilted
,
low-key
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
June 15th, 2025
